Ruth Langsford reveals all about getting starstruck and working with ‘dangerous’ husband Eamonn Holmes The Loose Women star chatted to HELLO! Online about working and living with her husband

Ruth Langsford has revealed that working with her husband Eamonn Holmes is decidedly dangerous! Ruth is one half of one of ITV’s favourite TV duos, co-presenting This Morning every Friday with her husband, and is known for her relatable and honest relationship. But do they really argue as much as people say? And what happens behind the scenes? Talking exclusively to HELLO! Online while guest judging The Great Weybridge Cake Off in her local town, Ruth reveals all about the pros and cons of living, and working side by side with her husband.

Ruth and Eamonn have been working together for 15 years - and still going strong!

Having been blissfully married since 2010 following a 12 year relationship, Ruth has been co-presenting with Eamonn for 15 years. But long before meeting him, the 57-year-old, was a fan of his work. “He always gets the tone so right. I always admired him as a broadcaster before I met him so I would like to work with him even if he wasn’t my husband because I think he is so brilliant,” she revealed.

But, like with all relationships, the couple have their disagreements from time to time, which surely makes it harder at work – especially in such a public profession? “Obviously working with your husband does bring up certain difficulties sometimes, it is human nature. We don’t argue, even though people always say we do on TV, we do a lot of banter and people don’t get that sense of humour!

“Eamonn would never say anything to me that he knew would upset me. I love the Irish banter, I find it so hilarious and attractive.”

Ruth also confessed that Eamonn can be a bit “dangerous” on the This Morning set. “Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next.

“He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!”

Eamonn shared a hilarious throwback photo of him and Ruth at the start of their TV careers

And while Ruth herself is household name, although modestly doesn’t think of herself that way (“I don’t feel like a celebrity, it’s just a job I do”), the Loose Women anchor, who boasts an interview archive with some of world’s most famous faces, has admitted that she does still get starstruck from time to time.

Remembering a time on Loose Women, she said: “Goldie Hawn came onto the show as a panellist, and we were all chatting about what we had done the day before in our meeting discussing EastEnders, and I thought ‘this is so surreal.’” Adding, the down-to-earth star said: “After all the years of doing this job I think it is nice that there are still people that you get starstruck to meet.”