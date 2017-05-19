Ricky Martin's twin sons surprise him on set of American Horror Story: see the sweet photo Matteo and Valentino surprised their dad on the set of American Horror Story

Ricky Martin's adorable twin sons Matteo and Valentino, eight, have visited him on the set of American Crime Story! The proud dad shared a snap of the pair stood on either side of him with his 8.1 million Instagram followers, and captioned the post: "Who showed up on set?" His fans were quick to praise the sweet snap, with one writing: "So cute Valentino and Matteo with their wonderful daddy." Another added: "Very nice photo wish you all the best to you and to your family."

Ricky's sons visited him on set

Ricky will be starring in the upcoming third series of American Crime Story, which will focus on the murder of Gianni Versace. The 45-year-old will play Gianni's lover, Antonio D'Amica, joining Penelope Cruz, who will play Donatella Versace, and Glee star Darren Criss, who will play Andrew Phillip Cunanan. Ricky has recently opened up about his twin sons, revealing the moment they realised that their dad was famous. He said: "One day, when I thought that they were big enough, I said, 'Go to the front of the house,' and they see the lights and the whole spectacle. When the show was over, they came to me and said, 'Papi, you're Ricky Martin'. I said 'I'm not Ricky Martin, I'm your father'. They said, 'No, no, no, you're Ricky Martin,' and so it changed."

Ricky and his partner, Jwan Yosef

He added: "They're always with me and always travelling and on the road with me, but I always kept them backstage. Their perception of my job was to see me from the side singing, but they didn't know to what." He also joked that the pair regularly criticise his dance moves, adding: "You don't know the level of criticism I get from my kids. They go, 'Dad, that movement I don't like. Dad, that song, you gotta change it,' and they bring good points."