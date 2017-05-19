Julia Roberts gives best parenting advice to expectant parents George and Amal Clooney George and Amal Clooney are welcoming twins this summer

Julia Roberts has shared some parenting advice to close friends George Clooney and his wife Amal, who are expecting twins this summer. The Pretty Woman star, who is also a parent to twins, confessed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the couple will be "amazing". She told chat show host Ellen: "It's going to be so fun. They are a great couple and I think they don't need advice from me or anybody else. Also, you know, nobody's there with you at 3 o'clock in the morning when you're just going, 'What am I doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?'"

She added: "And then you sort of, you get through it and you figure it out and everybody does and it's a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing." Talking about her own children, 12-year-old Hazel and Phinn and nine-year-old Henry, with whom she shares with husband Danny Moder, she continued: "I have three incredible kids and to think about when they were teeny-tiny... it goes so fast."

Earlier this year, Julie Chen confirmed in early February that George and Amal are expecting twins. Shortly after, the Hollywood star broke his silence on becoming a first-time father, telling French news outlet Rencontres de Cinema, "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," adding, "We've sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open." Feeling confident about becoming a father, George also joked that Amal, 39, has already vetoed two names. "My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos. That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do," he revealed to ET, in reference to his Casamigos tequila brand which he shares with close friend Rande Gerber.