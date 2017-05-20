Pippa Middleton's Uncle Gary shares behind-the-scenes pictures ahead of wedding Pippa Middleton will tie the knot to James Matthews at St Mark’s Church on Saturday morning

He’s known for being "naughty Uncle Gary" and once again the Duchess of Cambridge's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has courted attention. Carol Middleton's brother broke the 'social media ban' by sharing pictures and revealing what's been happening behind-the-scenes of Pippa's wedding to James Matthews - which will take place at St Mark's Church on Saturday morning. He told followers: "Morning world, it’s all action here and I’m sent to do the breakfast run... No thy place GG."

As requested - Baby girl in Mary Katrantzou & Edwina Ibbotson hat with Sophie Hulme bag & Dior shoes - thanks all plus the team @Selfridges pic.twitter.com/BVL5iK57fh — Gary Goldsmith (@garygoldsmith65) May 20, 2017

Michael Middleton's father-of-the-bride speech: what to expect at Pippa's wedding

He also shared pictures of his and his daughter’s attire, and commented: "As requested - Baby girl in Mary Katrantzou & Edwina Ibbotson hat with Sophie Hulme bag & Dior shoes - thanks all plus the team @Selfridges." Another picture sees the father-and-daughter duo pose for a photo as they make their way to the ceremony. He simply announced: "Proud Dad x off we go."

Loading the player...

STORY: Guests start arriving for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

Pippa,33, and James, 41, will marry on Saturday morning, surrounded by close family and friends, at the quaint St Mark’s church in Englefield, Berkshire. Around 120 guests are expected to attend and a further 200 will head to the reception, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte - who are serving as a pageboy and flower girl respectively.

After the service, guests and family will dive to Bucklebury at her parents' six million mansion for the festivities. A lavish wedding marquee has been erected in the garden, which is surrounded by 18 acres of beautiful land. The gorgeous glass marquee is thought to have cost around £100,000. A source told HELLO! that Pippa was keen to marry near to her family home, saying: "Pippa is a traditional girl and wanted to marry close to home. There is no particular significance with May 20 - it is just the date that they have decided on."

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, stay tuned to hellomagazine.com and pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.