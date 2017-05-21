Natalie Rushdie talks special bond with 'amazing' father-in-law Salman Rushdie The classical music sensation tells how Salman helped her with all the preparations for her wedding

In an exclusive photo shoot and interview in HELLO! Natalie Rushdie celebrates her upcoming performance at the Chelsea Flower Show when she will be singing among the blooms with a two-hour set of her favourite songs. As she approaches her first wedding anniversary to PR Director Zafar Rushdie, she tells HELLO! how it “took him time” to propose and how her husband’s father, writer Salman Rushdie, is the “most amazing father-in-law in the world”.

The classical music sensation, who has performed at Wembley stadium, tells how Salman helped her with all the preparations for her wedding. “He was the one who helped me with my hair and make up. He’d be the one saying, ‘Oh that lipstick’s better, try that.’ He has an amazing eye for fashion. I was going to buy a pair of pink shoes for my wedding outfit and he told me to go for white. He came to the church with me to pick all my wedding music. We went food tasting together. He did everything.”

He also shares Natalie’s love of musical theatre. “We’re always singing Oklahoma – we love it” – she says. “He took me to see the King and I, which is our favourite musical.”

Dressing up for her exclusive shoot for HELLO! in a series of floral dresses, the curvy star describes herself as having, “big hips and small waist.” She candidly admits, “like most girls I’d like to be skinnier” but nonetheless reveals that she’s happy with her shape. “Because it’s healthy and I love food.”

