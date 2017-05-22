See how Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan celebrated their second wedding anniversary Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan enjoyed a beautiful day on the Isle of Fernandos

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been celebrating their second wedding anniversary in style – with a vineyard tour on the Isle of Fernandos! The couple, who wed in a lavish ceremony back in 2015, shared snaps and videos of their day on their Instagram stories. From cheese boards to wine tasting, it looks like the pair celebrated their special day in style!

The former Coronation Street star shared a boomerang clip of the pair toasting with glasses of wine, writing "Anniversary" accompanied by a love heart emoji. Mark shared a snap of the vineyards, adding: "Not bad for a Sunday morning." The former TOWIE star, who is currently presenting Take Me Out: The Gossip, also kept his fans up-to-date on the show. Sharing a photo of himself with Michelle, he wrote: "On our way home from wine tasting to watch THE GOSSIP." He then shared a snap of their home cooked pizza, writing: "Oh yesss" on the snap.

Michelle recently opened up about the pair's travel plans in an interview with HELLO! magazine during filming for Our Girl season three in South Africa and Nepal. She said: "[Mark]'s coming over, we've already started like, setting the dates for when he's coming over, when my mum's coming over, so yeah! I think it'll be really fun, I think we're a bit more organised this year."

She added: "[Last year] I think it was because he was so busy with what he was doing as well he only came over once in the eight weeks that we were out. We spoke every day like FaceTimed and Skyped but I think this time I'm going to different places like Nepal and South Africa he can come out a few times this time which is really exciting."