Cheryl's ex Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini opens up about their split He said he didn't like being thrust into Cheryl's 'mad world'

Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini has spoken about his short-lived marriage to the star. JB, who married Cheryl in 2014 after a whirlwind three month romance, has now said he didn't feel comfortable being in the spotlight at the time, and admits he has lost a lot since the end of their relationship. Speaking to the Mirror, JB said: "I've lost a lot. I don't have my parents, I don't have a girlfriend. I'm alone now."

Jean-Bernard and Cheryl split in 2015

He continued: "I married someone who was famous. I was thrust into this mad world – I didn't like it." But the restaurateur, whose father passed away during the marriage, insisted that he had survived the split. "There was really awful things said about me, about my family, but I feel like I survived it. And I'm here, surviving, doing my thing." JB, who split from Cheryl in 2015, concluded: "It's been two years – I feel like a different person. That was the old me."

Cheryl and Liam welcomed their baby boy Bear on 22 March

JB's comments come as Cheryl's new partner Liam Payne opened up about his happy family life with the star and their baby son Bear, who was born 22 March. In an interview on Sunday with Capital FM, the 23-year-old revealed Cheryl, 33, has already lost all her baby weight, but admitted she’s struggling to come to terms with her post-baby body. "She's lost all the baby weight and she's like 'Oh, I'm so big' and I'm looking at her going, 'You are insane, woman!'" Liam told his hosts. He added: "Pregnancy is hard to deal with, it's that first pair of jeans you can't get into and she thinks she's massive, but she's lost everything."