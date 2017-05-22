Meghan Markle's sweet nicknames revealed Prince Harry's girlfriend is actually called Rachel Meghan Markle

She's known as Meghan Markle to fans and royal watchers, but to her family and close friends, the actress goes by many nicknames. Prince Harry's girlfriend has previously revealed the sweet monikers her parents use. To her mum Doria, a clinical therapist and yoga instructor, Meghan will always be "Flower". She made the revelation on Instagram, posting a photo of herself sitting in a garden surrounded by pink and red flowers. "My mum has always called me 'flower'. Nickname since I was a little girl," Meghan captioned the picture.

As for her dad Tom, last year Meghan signed off her Father's Day tribute post with "Bean". She thanked her dad for "my work ethic, my love of Busby Berkeley films & club sandwiches, for teaching me the importance of handwritten thank you notes, and for giving me that signature Markle nose." The 35-year-old actress ended the post with: "I love you xo – Bean."

Meghan's mum calls her 'Flower'

In her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan also revealed that her friends have various nicknames for her. "My nickname is Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mum has called me since I was little)," she wrote in an article titled The Talk with Meghan Markle. And it seems the TV star uses her middle name for both professional and personal capacities. Her first name is not actually Meghan, but Rachel. Coincidentally, her first name is the same as her character on the popular legal drama Suits. The star has been portraying paralegal Rachel Elizabeth Zane since the series, created by Aaron Korsh, premiered in 2011.

Meghan revealed that her dad calls her 'Bean'

Last week, Meghan and her boyfriend Prince Harry were reunited as they attended Pippa Middleton's wedding together. The LA-born star, who is based in Toronto for Suits, flew over from Canada to spend a week with her royal beau. Meghan was pictured arriving at the wedding reception at the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, although she did not attend the church ceremony.