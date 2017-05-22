Internet has hilarious reaction to the Rock updating his iconic picture The Rock recreated his iconic look for SNL - see it here!

Fans have been in a frenzy after Dwayne Johnson AKA the Rock recreated a famous photo of himself. The original iconic snap shows him posing in a black turtleneck jumper along with a gold chain and a bum bag, and has been recreated countless times by his fans and fellow celebrities alike after the snap went viral. The star posed for an updated version of the hilarious photo while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Fans were quick to comment on the updated version of the photo, with one writing: "I love him with every part of my heart," while another added: "Thank you Dwayne we needed this." A third person pointed out the one key difference in the two snaps, joking: "Only thing missing is the hair."

The Rock had previously opened up about the unusual look while on the Graham Norton Show. "It started with this picture," he explained. "I have this infamous picture of me in my twenties and I was owning this look. I had a turtleneck, I had mom jeans, I was wearing a fanny pack… It's something!" Graham then proceeded to show him snaps of celebrities, including Seth Rogan, Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum, who dressed up in that same outfit as a joke. The Moana actor also shared the story behind the tissue resting under his elbow, telling the chat show host: "Let me give the audience context. What I had my arm was very dirty so I thought, 'I need a tissue please, to protect the turtleneck.'"

The Rock recreated his iconic photo

While hosting SNL, the Rock also announced that he planned to run for President of the United States 2020, with Tom Hanks as his running mate. Tweeting about the announcement, he wrote: "Huge mahalo to the people for tuning in for the highest SNL rating in years. Big shout to my new running mate @tomhanks aka Hanksy."