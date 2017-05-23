James Corden and David Beckham lead celebrity tributes to Manchester terror victims Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Justin Timberlake also sent messages of support

James Corden has paid a heartfelt tribute to the city of Manchester following Monday's shocking terror attack. David Beckham, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are among those who have also sent public messages of support following the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert, in which 22 people lost their lives and 59 were wounded. Speaking on The Late Late Show, James said: "It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.

"And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight." He said viewers in the US would have heard of the city for "many wonderful things", including its two leading football teams and bands such as Oasis and Joy Division. "It was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes. It's the home of the inventor of the first computer. It's a place full of comedy and curries and character," he added.

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy... A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 23, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

Football star David Beckham was among the stars who took to social media to pay their respects. "Heartbreaking news from Manchester," he wrote. "As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy…" Harry Styles tweeted: "I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H."

Katy Perry tweeted: "Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world." Taylor Swift added: "My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love." Cher tweeted: "My prayers go out to ppl of Manchester… Had special times there from youth and beyond." Nicki Minaj wrote: "My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana, & every family affected by this tragic event in the UK. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this."

Celine Dion offered her solidarity with Manchester, tweeting: "I am with you", while Selena Gomez, Pink and Justin Timberlake all offered their "thoughts and prayers", the latter adding: "We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER." Christina Aguilera wrote: "Our prayers and strength and their families involved in this tragedy. Stay strong." Reese Witherspoon tweeted: "Sending prayers to the people of Manchester. I'm heartbroken for the lives lost and all the families suffering right now."