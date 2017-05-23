Susanna Reid in tears at mother's plea to find daughter following Manchester attack Charlotte Campbell hasn't heard from Olivia, 15, since the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert

Susanna Reid was reduced to tears on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain as she and co-host Piers Morgan discussed the horrific terror attack in Manchester. The pair had been speaking to distraught mother Charlotte Campbell, who is desperately searching for her 15-year-old daughter Olivia in the wake of the explosion, which took place at an Ariana Grande concert. She has not heard from the teenager since the attack and was begging for her daughter, or anyone who might know her whereabouts, to get in touch. Following the heart-breaking phone interview, both Susanna and Piers struggled to contain their emotions.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were visibly moved at they discussed the terror attack

"We are all parents here and you're going through the most unimaginable horror that we just hope somehow your little girl has got out of this," Piers said. "We want to send you our heartfelt thoughts, our prayers, and pray that she gets found. So sorry to you and your family. It's awful." Susanna – a mother of three – struggled to hold back her tears. "I cannot imagine the agony that the parents are going through, sorry…" she said, her voice shaking. "It doesn't help anybody if I get upset. But I think every parent knows what people must be feeling this morning."

The presenters spoke via phone to Charlotte Campbell, whose daughter is still missing

At least 22 people, including children, lost their lives in Monday's terror attack, with more than 59 injured. Charlotte confirmed that she hadn’t spoken to her daughter since 8.30pm the previous night. "I've called all the places. I've called the police. They said there's no news and I've just got to wait," she said through her tears. "I'm waiting at home in case she turns up here… She was there with her best friend from school, he's been found, he's in hospital. I'm not sure what condition he's in. If anybody sees Olivia, lend her a phone. She knows my number."