Cheryl joins other stars as she pays heartfelt tribute to Manchester terror victims Liam Payne, David Beckham and his wife Victoria also paid tribute

Cheryl has said she is "sickened and angered" by the terror attack which left several concert-goers killed and injured after Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on Monday night. Taking to her Twitter page the following morning, the 33-year-old paid a heartfelt tribute to the families of the victims. Alongside a broken heart emoji, she wrote: "Absolutely sickened & angered by this senseless, evil attack. Thoughts are with everybody effected. Such a disturbing time we live in."

Her boyfriend, Liam Payne, also shared his thoughts and tweeted: "To see what has happened in Manchester makes me really sad. My thoughts are with those that are experiencing such tragedy at this time x." The couple, who recently became first-time parents, were among hundreds of celebrities including David Beckham, James Corden, Harry Styles and Katy Perry who have paid tribute to the 22 killed and 59 injured in the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, chat show host James said: "It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight. And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight."

The TV star said viewers in the US would have heard of the city for "many wonderful things", including its two leading football teams and bands such as Oasis and Joy Division. "It was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes. It's the home of the inventor of the first computer. It's a place full of comedy and curries and character," he added. Meanwhile, former Manchester United player David posted on Facebook: "Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy…" His wife Victoria Beckham tweeted: "My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night x VB #Manchester."

Manchester-born actress Michelle Keegan wrote: "Horrendous news to wake upto... My heart goes out to everyone who has been effected by this terrible tragedy... I'm in shock. #Manchester." Ronan Keating posted a moving video, expressing his sadness. He said: "My heart goes out to all affected by what happened in Manchester last night. It was a mindless, selfish attack, there were kids. It doesn't make any sense. Manchester, we're standing by your side, we're supporting you and sending you all our love." But the most moving message, perhaps comes from Ariana, who told her fans: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."