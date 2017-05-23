Sir Roger Moore dies aged 89 The actor's family have confirmed the sad news

Sir Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89, his family has announced. His three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, confirmed the news on Twitter, posting a joint statement shared on the James Bond star's official account. It read: "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Sir Roger Moore pictured with his wife Kristina 'Kiki' Tholstrup

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.

STORY: Sir Roger Moore announces death of beloved daughter

The English actor was best known for playing James Bond in seven Bond films

"The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall. The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born. Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people. Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco. Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian."

GALLERY: Who will play the next James Bond?

Roger is best known for playing James Bond, appearing as 007 in seven Bond films, including Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me. He leaves behind his three children, and his wife of 15 years Kristina 'Kiki' Tholstrup. The couple were left devastated in July 2016 when Kiki's daughter Christina passed away at the age of 47 after a battle with cancer.