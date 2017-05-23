Celebrities pay tribute to Roger Moore after beloved James Bond star passes away The longest-serving James Bond actor has died aged 89

Tributes are pouring in for Sir Roger Moore after the James Bond star's family revealed he has passed away, aged 89, after a "short but brave" battle with cancer. Sir Roger's good friend Michael Ball took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to pay his respects after learning the news. He tweeted: "My dearest uncle Roger has passed on. What a sad, sad day this is. Loved the bones of him. Generous, funny, beautiful and kind."

Roger Moore, the longest-serving James Bond actor, has died aged 89

Russell Crowe also expressed his sadness, writing: "Roger Moore , loved him." In reference to the star's character in The Saint, Russell later added: "At 10 I used to try to dress like Simon Templar. My mother worked part time at the Indonesian embassy. Added intrigue to my persona." Reacting to the legendary star'ss death, Mia Farrow said: "Few are as kind and giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts with his family and friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF."

#SirRogerMoore was the handsomest, wittiest, naughtiest, most self-deprecating superstar you could ever meet. I loved him from afar when I was a child, and was lucky enough to spend time with him in recent years. Time with Sir Roger was always golden. A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on May 23, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston told his follower: "Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond." Andrew Lloyd Webber tweeted: "Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine." Kris Jenner went on to describe Roger as the "ultimate James Bond". She said: "The ultimate James Bond. So sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family."

The ultimate James Bond... so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family 🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 23, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

"Saddened to hear Sir Roger Moore has passed away. James Bond should never die," wrote Gary Lineker, while film director Edgar Wright tweeted: "RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell." Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams shared: "#SirRogerMoore was the handsomest, wittiest, naughtiest, most self-deprecating superstar you could ever meet. I loved him from afar when I was a child, and was lucky enough to spend time with him in recent years. Time with Sir Roger was always golden."

The actor's death was announced by his three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian. They posted a joint statement shared on the James Bond star's official Twitter account, which read: "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone." They added: "Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people. Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco. Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian."