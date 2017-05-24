Priyanka Chopra talks about friend Meghan Markle's romance with Prince Harry The Baywatch star is hoping for another royal wedding!

Priyanka Chopra hopes there's a royal wedding in friend Meghan Markle's future. The Baywatch actress dropped by the Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, 23 May and opened up about her fellow actress' relationship with Prince Harry. When asked if she sees wedding bells in Meghan's future, Priyanka replied, "I hope so! She seems happy." The Indian beauty added, "I think they look great together."

While Priyanka, 34, doubts she would be a bridesmaid at the pair's wedding, she noted, "High profile relationships are so stressful anyway. As a friend I wouldn't like to add on that at all." That being said, Meghan and Harry are not engaged - yet - though they recently attended Pippa Middleton's wedding reception. The Suits star skipped the ceremony and instead accompanied her boyfriend to the reception held at the Middleton family home in Buckleberry on Saturday evening.

