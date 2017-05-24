Fellow James Bond stars Daniel Craig and Sir Sean Connery pay heartfelt tribute to Sir Roger Moore Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig and Sean Connery all paid their respects

Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond, has paid an emotional tribute to Sir Roger Moore, who passed away on Monday. Sir Roger - who starred in seven Bond films, including A View to a Kill and Live and Let Die - died in Switzerland, aged 89, after a "short but brave" battle with cancer. Sir Sean, 86, credited his successor and revealed their long friendship was "filled with jokes and laughter". The Scottish actor said in a statement: "I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing, we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him."

Nobody Does It Better - love Daniel A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on May 23, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

STORY: Celebrities pay tribute to Roger Moore after beloved James Bond star passes away

Referencing the theme song of Sir Roger's The Spy Who Loved Me, current 007 star Daniel Craig wrote on the official James Bond Twitter page: "Nobody Does It Better - love Daniel." Pierce Brosnan, who has starred in four Bond movies, described the late actor as "magnificent" alongside a picture of the pair of them together. "Dear Sir Roger Moore, it is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning," he said. "You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond... you were a magnificent James Bond and one that led the way for me. The world will miss you and your unique sense of humour for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP."

Sir Sean Connery has paid tribute to fellow James Bond star Sir Roger Moore

STORY: Sir Roger Moore dies aged 89

Meanwhile, on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, former Bond girls Madeline Smith, 67, and Caroline Munro, 68, paid their respects. "I was the first bedded Bond girl," Madeline remarked - referring to her being the first actress alongside Roger in his first 007 film, in 1973 with Live Or Let Die. A shocked Susanna Reid exclaimed: "What a thing to have on morning TV," to which Madeline - who played Italian agent Miss Caruso in the movie - reasoned: "I was personally chosen. So I've been told subsequently by Sir Roger himself. I was in an episode of The Persuaders (1971) and we got on very well. Not only in bed, but in a wardrobe as well! Live and Let Die!"

Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on May 23, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

STORY: Sir Roger Moore announces death of beloved daughter

Caroline, who played Naomi in The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977, remembered the star, saying: "Bond always has his way. Nobody has a bad word about Roger, he was a true gentleman and a very clever actor. He had a way of putting the cast and the crew at ease." She added: "It was a lovely experience. He'd do the one-liners then he'd switch in and be Bond."