He rarely speaks about his private life ever since his split from ex-wife Katie Holmes, but this week Tom Cruise made a rare comment about his daughter Suri. The Mission Impossible star, who parted ways from the Dawson Creek's actress in 2012, was asked whether his 11-year-old daughter would follow in her parents' footsteps, to which he replied: "You never know, you never know."

"For me, I just love making movies," he told Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald. "I have been doing it my whole life... it's just what I do." Since his divorce from Katie, the 54-year-old has kept mum about his family life. His ex, who is believed to be dating fellow Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, has primary physical custody of the former couple's daughter.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes split in 2012

Earlier this year, Katie, 38, opened up about raising Suri in the spotlight. Chatting on The View, she said: "I raise my child like [how] my family, sisters raise their children and how I was raised. I love being a parent and I feel really blessed to have such a sweet little girl. I am the baby of five. I have a lot of cousins. I'm the youngest grandchild on the Holmes side. So I have an amazing family and we're always in Ohio. I'm really proud of my nieces and nephews."

She also spoke about Suri in an interview with Town & Country magazine. "Every day, kids get a little further away from you," she said. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need – and then they're going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me."