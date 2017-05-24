Rebel Wilson in tears during defamation court case testimony The Pitch Perfect star told her side of the story in court

Rebel Wilson broke down in tears while giving a testimony in court this week. The Pitch Perfect star brought a defamation case against a women's magazine after they published an article claiming that she had lied about her name, age and upbringing. Rebel claimed that she had lost out on acting roles following the allegations, and had become so upset as a result of the article that she developed a stress sore, leading several of her scenes in How to Be Single to be cut.



She told the jury: "When I think about every single day since I was an adult working for something, and then this group of people who don't know me want to rip me to shreds on information they know is false. To write these kinds of lies about somebody to ruin their reputation when they've worked so hard."



The magazine published the story after exchanging emails with an anonymous source, who Rebel believes could be a former classmate, while offering them money for information and photos. The star spoke about how the story spread. "They were calling me a serial liar," she told the court. "It was kind of like, 'Oh you'll never believe this, Rebel Wilson is actually 36 … she lied about everything and made up this whole story. What a scandal.' I guess I was hoping an article in an Australian magazine wouldn't have that great an effect." Rebel's barrister Matthew Collins told the court: "This campaign of articles devastated Rebel at a time when she should have been celebrating her success. It is a case about how this publisher refused to let the facts get in the way of a good story."