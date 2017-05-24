George Shelley sings emotional tribute at sister Harriet's funeral The former Union J star's family laid Harriet Shelley to rest on Tuesday

George Shelley and his family have paid their final respects to his younger sister Harriet, who was buried at St Andrew's Church in Clevedon, on Tuesday. The 21-year-old midwifery student suffered serious head injuries when she was hit by a car on 28 April, before sadly passing away on 6 May. The former Union J singer, who first found fame on The X Factor in 2015, reportedly moved mourners to tears as he performed an emotional tribute, dedicated to his beloved sister.

Before performing his song, he told close friends and family: "Harriet, I wrote this for you." According to MailOnline, his poignant lyrics included: "When white feathers fall from the sky, I'll keep them close knowing you're nearby. I'll find strength in knowing I will see you soon. My guardian angel now is you." Recalling their childhood memories, he reportedly explained how Harriet had "bloomed, blossomed and was beautiful", and how "he could not love her more" than he did.

George Shelley sang an emotional tribute at sister Harriet's funeral on Tuesday

Earlier this month, I'm A Celebrity star George took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute shortly after his sister's death was announced. He wrote on Instagram: "I will never accept that you're gone. You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side. Don't get used to it up there without me, I'll see you soon beautiful girl. I love you Harriet."

Avon and Somerset Police recently released a statement to appeal to witnesses to come forward with information about the car accident. The collision, which involved a Volkswagen Beetle, is said to have taken place on a busy street where the O2 venue is, along with other popular nightspots. A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We're appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bristol. The collision happened on Frogmore Street at approximately 11.45pm on Friday, April 28. A Volkswagen Beetle collided with 21-year-old Harriet Shelley. Sadly, Harriet, from Clevedon, died as a result of the injuries she sustained on Saturday."