Ariana Grande offers to pay for funerals of Manchester terror victims Fans have claimed the pop star has 'reached out' following the attack

Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of the victims of Monday's terror attack in Manchester. A fan site dedicated to the star has claimed that Ariana has pledged to help the families of the 22 people who tragically lost their lives in the bombing at Manchester Arena following her concert. A post shared on Ariana Updates! reads: "News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families whose loved ones died last night… she is gonna pay for the funerals!"

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to cover the cost of victims' funerals following Monday's attack

Following the devastating attack, Ariana took to Twitter to say she was "broken" by the incident. She wrote: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have the words." Her team led by manager Scooter Braun, also issued a statement: "Tonight, our hearts are broken," it read. "We mourn the lives of children and loved one taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders… We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Ariana, 23, has since returned to her home in Florida. She was spotted landing at Boca Raton, where she was met off the plane by her boyfriend Mac Miller. "She looked distraught and like she had been crying," an onlooker told People. "They hugged for a while before they headed to a waiting car. Ariana's mum Joan was with her." Another source close to Ariana added: "It's so, so sad. She loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated, as you can imagine. She can't believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now."

The 23-year-old pop star took to Twitter to say she was "broken" by the incident

The singer's team are currently assessing whether or not to continue her Dangerous Woman tour, but "as of right now, the tour is not cancelled," a source told Entertainment Weekly. "Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We're not focused on the tour," the insider added. Ariana is scheduled to perform at London's O2 on Thursday and Friday, but it is not yet known whether the shows will go ahead.

STORY: Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan confirm death of terror victim Olivia Campbell