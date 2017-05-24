Liam Payne talks bath times and early mornings with baby Bear Find out what Liam Payne had to say about his baby boy!

New dad Liam Payne opened up about his baby son, Bear, while taking part in a Facebook Live on Wednesday. The One Direction band member had been answering live questions from fans, and was happy to chat about his newborn son, who he welcomed with his partner, Cheryl, back in March.

Speaking about Bear, he said: "It was nice to be home for the weekend as I got to do bath time with my son. It's is one of the highlights of my day - many smiles in the bathtub and it’s lovely and you’re right, it is the best feeling in the world!" He then added: "Baby Bear is amazing. He makes me smile every single day. It's great, it's the best thing in the world being a parent, that's all I can say really."

READ: Cheryl reveals she's 'proud' of boyfriend Liam Payne after releasing his debut single

Liam welcomed Bear with Cheryl in March

READ: New dad Liam Payne opens up about bonding with Russell Brand over fatherhood

It sounds like the 23-year-old is loving being a new dad, as he revealed that he has been up with his baby son since 7 a.m. He said: "It is the craziest thing in the world and you hear a lot of parents saying there's nothing like it and I'm going to be that person. I was up at 7 o’clock in the morning. I watched a film. Sat with my son which was nice." A fan then commented that he looked "fresh" for saying he has a newborn, and Liam joked: "My secret is sat in the corner over here, he's Larry King (hairdresser)." Before signing off, Liam said hello to Bear, just in case he was watching. "I'm not very good at this technological stuff, since I've become a father I've become very bad at this kind of thing. Hi Bear, if you are watching!"