Tom Fletcher visits Buckingham Palace with mum - find out why! Tom Fletcher shared snaps with his fans of the day out with his mum

Tom Fletcher had a wonderful day out with his mum Debbie as he took her along to Buckingham Palace! The McFly band member was presenting Duke of Edinburgh gold awards on the special day, and shared several snaps of himself and his mum strolling in the grounds of the palace. The dad-of-two initially teased his fans by sharing a snap of himself in a tuxedo, writing: "Dressed to impress and yes, that is a dinosaur. Off somewhere rather special today. I'll keep you posted."

He then shared a snap of himself with Debbie with his 1.4 million followers, writing: "Had a wonderful morning with my mum at Buckingham Palace presenting some lovely young people with their gold @dofeuk award. Thanks for inviting me." In another hilarious photo, Tom is smiling at the camera while his mum hid her face. He wrote: "Had a lovely stroll with Mum around the Palace gardens. She doesn't like her photo being taken so."

Tom shared a photo of himself with Debbie

Fans were quick to comment on the snaps, with one writing: "Your mum looks so young and lovely. Great outfit," while another added: "Gutted! I was there for my award today but didn't see you - that wouldn't made all the waiting in the sun worth it! Looking classy." Tom also gave an hilarious insight into the special day, tweeting: "My mum @DebbieFletcher took her shoes off to walk around the garden of Buckingham Palace and trod in goose poop."

Debbie hid her face

Meanwhile, Tom's wife Giovanni Fletcher has taken their two children – Buzz and Buddy – on a trip to Italy to visit family. Sharing a snap of herself looking a little flustered, she wrote: "Me after getting the boys up at 2:45 in the morning and getting them on a plane to Italy. I tend not to say I'm tired or shattered anymore because I spent years saying that on 10hours of sleep a night. However, on this occasion I'll slip in that I'm frazzled!"