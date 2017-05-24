Tom Hardy starts JustGiving fundraising campaign for victims of the Manchester terror attack The Mad Max actor is doing his bit to help the victims and families of the horrific attack

Tom Hardy has launched a JustGiving page following Monday’s terror attack in Manchester. The 39-year-old actor is raising money for the British Red Cross Society, with a target of £15,000. The Hollywood star has already raised over £9,000 to go towards the victims and their families. On the site, he wrote: "I am hoping to raise money for The British Red Cross Society because The families and children will need support." Continuing, he said: "What happened last night at the AG [Ariana Grande] concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered; in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert.

Tom Hardy has set up a JustGiving page to help the victims of Manchester's terror attack

"There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that Terrorism is an evil thing.

I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done in the wake of last nights events."

Ending his heartfelt pledge, the Legend actor wrote that it was with: “The innocent victims and the witnesses of this atrocity that my heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy lies. Please help however you can. Thankyou."

Tributes left for the victims of the horrific terror attack on Monday

The horrendous attack saw 22 people tragically lose their lives following Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena, while a further 59 people were injured. Shortly afterwards, Ariana took to Twitter to say she was "broken" by the incident. She wrote: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have the words."

Her team led by manager Scooter Braun, also issued a statement: "Tonight, our hearts are broken," it read. "We mourn the lives of children and loved one taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders… We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Ariana has also reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of the victims. A fan site dedicated to the star has claimed that Ariana has pledged to help the families of those who had lost their lives. A post shared on Ariana Updates! on Wednesday said: "News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families whose loved ones died last night… she is gonna pay for the funerals!"