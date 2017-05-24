Ariana Grande releases new statement and reveals Dangerous Woman tour is suspended The singer has put her Dangerous Woman tour on hold

Ariana Grande has cancelled all future shows in the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack on Monday, it has been confirmed. The 23-year-old was due to perform at London’s O2 on Thursday and Friday, but in a statement from her management on Wednesday, it was revealed that her Dangerous Woman tour has been suspended. It read: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland."

It continued: "We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."

The horrendous attack saw 22 people tragically lose their lives following Ariana's concert at Manchester Arena, while a further 59 people were injured. Shortly afterwards, the pop star took to Twitter to say she was "broken" by the incident. She wrote: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have the words."

On Wednesday, it was reported that Ariana has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims. A fan site dedicated to the singer has claimed that the singer has pledged to help the families of the 22 people who tragically lost their lives in the bombing at Manchester Arena following her concert. A post shared on Ariana Updates! reads: "News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families whose loved ones died last night… she is gonna pay for the funerals!"