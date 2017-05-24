Holly Willoughby celebrates her lookalike mum’s birthday with sweet Instagram photo The This Morning start posted a beautiful photo of the duo on social media

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a stunning selfie with her mum Lynne, who was celebrating her 69th birthday. "Happy birthday beautiful mumma!!!! Gorgeous both inside and out… love you 69 today! Shhhhhh," she captioned the photo. The This Morning star is the double of her beautiful mum in the picture, something that caused fans to comment on the resemblance between the pair – from their glossy blonde hair to their large blue eyes.

"Now I know where you get your good looks from. Happy birthday mamma," wrote one follower, while Holly’s friend and former All Saints singer, Nicole Appleton, commented: "Ahh happy birthday to your beautiful mumma xxx." Fellow This Morning presenter, Ruth Langsford, also liked the image.

Holly Willoughby's mum was celebrating her 69th birthday

Holly has previously opened up about her close relationship with her mum, and revealed she still likes to talk to her mum "a few times a day". Speaking to the Mirror last year, Holly said: "I still run everything past her. If I'm about to buy a pair of shoes, I'll go, 'Mum, do you think I should be doing this?' It's silly. I'm a fully grown woman, of course I can buy shoes. But I still like to talk to her about everything."

Holly Willoughby posted a photo of her 'foxy' dad Brian

Earlier in the month, the mother-of-three posted a rare photo with her other parent - dad, Brian, who was in Birmingham with her while she was presenting This Morning Live with co-host Phillip Schofield. "Having a fab day at @thismorning @tmliveevent in Birmingham and look whose here with me!" wrote Holly, 36. "Papa Willoughby is on the @everesthomeimprovements #everest stage... talk about worlds collide! #takeyourdadtoworkday #tmlive xxx,” she captioned in the image.

The image caused fans to describe him as a ‘fox’. "ERM HOLLY... your Dad's a fox...!" one wrote, while another commented: "He doesn't look old enough to be your Dad!"