Zoe Ball's son vows to look after his grieving mum following boyfriend's death Woody Cook, 16, made the pledge in a heartfelt Instagram post

Zoe Ball's 16-year-old son Woody Cook has vowed to look after his mum in the wake of her boyfriend's untimely death. The teenage made his pledge in a touching tribute to late cameraman Billy Yates, as he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. Woody posted an image showing five crabs on a lobster pot, with the words 'Billy Yates 1976 – 2017' written in the corner. He wrote alongside: "I'm sorry we spent so little time together. No one deserves to feel what you felt. I'll look after her." The moving message didn't go unnoticed by Zoe, who commented: "Woo my best boy. You make me the proudest mama ever. You blow my mind with your love."

Zoe Ball's son Woody vowed to look after his mum in a touching Instagram post

Woody – Zoe's son with DJ Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim – shared his poignant post just one day after Billy was laid to rest in a private funeral service on Monday. Strictly It Takes Two star Zoe also paid tribute to her boyfriend of six months, uploading an image showing Billy lying in the sun, his eyes closed and a smile on his face. She wrote: "Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I'll be loving you always."

Zoe recently shared a poignant photo of her late boyfriend Billy Yates

News of Billy's death broke on 5 May, and a short while late Zoe broke her silence. The heartbroken star took to Instagram to share a close-up photograph of a flower, writing alongside: "My sweet love X." A friend told the Sun that the 40-year-old star was overwhelmed with grief. "She is completely and utterly devastated," the insider said. "Billy had made her happy again after the most horrendous year when her marriage broke down. This was completely out of the blue. She had no feeling that this was coming and is in total shock."