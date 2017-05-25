Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright celebrate wedding anniversary with sweet snap The loved up couple celebrated their special day with wine tasting

Michelle Keegan has posted a sweet photo to celebrate her second year wedding anniversary with Mark Wright. The former Coronation Street star shared a snap of herself kissing her husband with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, and captioned the post: "Happy Anniversary to my [love]... 24.05.2015 xxx."

Stood in front of a vineyard, the pair looked relaxed and loved up as they held each other, and fans were quick to praise the beautiful photo. "Happy anniversary @michkeegan @wrighty," one person wrote. "It was our anniversary yesterday... obvs a great time of the year to get hitched! Cheers you beautiful sorts!" Another person added: "Happy anniversary you little love birds and may you always be happy and in love."

Michelle and Mark shared a kiss

The couple celebrated their anniversary with wine tasting on the Isle of Fernandos. Sharing snaps on Instastories, the pair revealed that they had enjoyed a cheeseboard and visited two vineyards for wine tasting sessions. Michelle recently opened up about her anniversary plans in an interview with HELLO!, revealing that they would be travelling together. Speaking about filming in South Africa and Nepal, she said: "[Mark]'s coming over, we've already started like, setting the dates for when he's coming over, when my mum's coming over, so yeah! I think it'll be really fun, I think we're a bit more organised this year."

The pair enjoyed a cheese board together

She added: "[Last year] I think it was because he was so busy with what he was doing as well he only came over once in the eight weeks that we were out. We spoke every day like FaceTimed and Skyped but I think this time I'm going to different places like Nepal and South Africa he can come out a few times this time which is really exciting."