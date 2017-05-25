Ariana Grande fans campaign to get One Last Time to top of the charts It was the last song Ariana performed at Monday's concert in Manchester

Ariana Grande's 2015 song One Last Time has climbed to Number One in the UK iTunes chart following a fan campaign. The singer's supporters have been downloading the song in tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack. Poignantly it was the last song Ariana performed at the fateful concert. Twitter has been inundated with messages imploring others to buy the digital download, with one fan writing: "Let's get Ariana Grande's song (One Last Time) to No1 for 22 weeks… the last song these beautiful kids heard… 22 lives, 22 weeks."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Ariana Grande's song One Last Time is Number One in the UK iTunes chart

Ariana's management confirmed on Wednesday that her Dangerous Woman tour has been cancelled up until 5 June. It is not clear whether she will resume her concert dates after that. A statement read: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."

The pop star with her manager Scooter Braun

Meanwhile, Ariana's manager Scooter Braun has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims of Monday's attack, which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 64. "With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness," he wrote. "Am I angry? Hell yes, but how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us… love, joy and life." Another tweet read: "So if u think u scared us… if you think your cowardly act made us change how we live… sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day."