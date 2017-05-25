Celine Dion pays beautiful tribute to Manchester attack victims - watch the touching video Celine Dion fought back tears as she spoke about the Manchester terror attack

Celine Dion paid a beautiful tribute to victims of the Manchester attack during one of her concerts earlier this week. The My Heart Will Go On singer spoke to the audience about the attack before requesting that everyone in the audience join hands and hold them up to "show [their] love" to Manchester during this tragic time. At the beginning on the concert, the mum-of-three said: "I hope you don't mind if I say a few serious words to all of you tonight… I want you to have a great time with us and we're going to do that. But first I want to send our thoughts, and prayers, to all of the innocent people in Manchester who have suffered following the horrific attack at Ariana Grande's concert."

She continued: "Just last night and many of them young children and really all they wanted to do was to have some fun and go to a concert and listen to some music so just like, pretty much what we're doing tonight actually. What happened last night makes no sense whatsoever. We live in different times and we need to love each other more than ever. We need to support each other more than ever as well. What do you say? We show our love to all of those in Manchester tonight, what do you think about that?"

Celine spoke about the attack

The camera pans across the audience, who held hands together, and Celine choked up as she thanked them. Fighting back tears, she said: "That's it. You look wonderful, thank you." It was announced that 22 people were killed in the attack with another 59 people injured. Confirmed victims have been named as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, Olivia Campbell, 15, Liam Curry, 19, Chloe Rutherford, 17, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Alison Howe, 44, Lisa Lees, 43, Megan Hurley, Kelly Brewster, 32, John Atkinson, 26, Georgina Callander, 18, Martyn Hett, 29, Angelike and Marcin Klis, 40 and 42, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 50, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Nell Jones, 14, and Michelle Kiss, 45.