Mariah Carey pens touching tribute to fan Martyn Hett after terror attack Martyn Hett was among the 22 who died in Monday's attack

Mariah Carey has paid a touching tribute to one of her biggest fans after he was killed in Monday's horrific terror attack. The 47-year-old shared a picture of Martyn Hett, who was one of the 22 killed after a suicide bomber targeted crowds leaving the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. "Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily," the singer captioned the photo. "RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC."

Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC 💔❤ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 24, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The 29-year-old, who once appeared on Come Dine with Me and Tattoo Fixers, was a huge fan of the American superstar, with his Twitter bio reading: "My life peaked when I met Mariah Carey." In a statement issued by Greater Manchester Police, Martyn's heartbroken family said he "just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time." The statement said: "Words cannot describe the generosity and kindness our families have received over the last few days. We are overwhelmed with the amount of lives he has touched and the kind words that are being said about him."

They added: "Martyn was the icon of all our lives. His infectious laugh and his niche sense of humour will stay with us forever. He lived for every moment of every day and fitted an entire lifetime of memories into his 29 years. Whilst they have taken the life out of Martyn, no one can, and ever will, take Martyn out of our lives." Following the atrocity, 22 people have been confirmed dead with other victims including eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, Georgina Callander, 18, John Atkinson, 26, Olivia Campbell, 15, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 40 and Marcin Klis, 42, Lisa Lees, 47 and Alison Howe, 45.