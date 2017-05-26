First Lady Melania Trump follows in Princess Diana's footsteps visiting children's hospital in Rome Prince William and Harry's mother visited the same hospital in 1985

First Lady Melania Trump followed in Princess Diana's footsteps during her recent trip to Rome, Italy. Barron Trump's mother paid a visit to the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital on Wednesday where she met with a number of young patients. According to the 47-year-old's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, the first lady personally wrote a letter to Pope Francis asking for permission to go.

Melania enjoyed arts and crafts with young patients in Rome on May 24 Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

"My visit to Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital today was very moving. To spend time speaking to and coloring with children who have such a positive spirit despite illness was an amazing gift," Melania said in a statement. "The time I spent with the little ones in the Intensive Care Unit is something I will never forget, and I will pray for each of them daily. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital, who all do such beautiful and critical work."

The late Princess of Wales once visited the children's hospital in Rome Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana visited the same pediatric hospital during her 1985 royal tour of Italy with then-husband Prince Charles. Saint Teresa of Calcutta — Mother Teresa — is also among the hospital's famous visitors. On Wednesday, the first lady posed for selfies and signed bandages, while speaking to the patients in their native language, Italian, which is one of the many languages the mum-of-one speaks.

A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one! #Blessings #Faith pic.twitter.com/DZU3ojxXVC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 24 May 2017

During her visit, Melania met a little boy, who had been waiting for a heart transplant. Hours after leaving Rome for the next leg of her international trip, the former model learned that the patient would be receiving his transplant. "Upon landing in Belgium, I learned a young boy and his family who had been waiting for a heart transplant was informed that the hospital has found a donor," the first lady stated. "I read a book and held hands with this special little one just a few hours ago, and now my own heart is filled with joy over this news."

Barron Trump's mother made another visit to a hospital while in Brussels Photo: AURORE BELOT/AFP/Getty Images

Following her trip to Rome, the president and his stylish wife traveled to Belgium, where they were welcomed by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to the royal palace. The American couple are currently in Belgium for a two-day visit for the NATO summit. On Thursday, Melania visited another hospital — Queen Fabiola University Hospital — in Brussels, where she toured the facilities and made paper flowers with patients.