Michael Jackson's youngest son Blanket has changed his name The 15-year-old was just seven when his famous father passed away

Blanket Jackson is no more! The 15-year-old son of late superstar singer Michael Jackson has changed his name, after reportedly being bullied about his unusual moniker for years. Since 2015, the teen has gone by the name Bigi, which comes from German origin and means idealistic, sensitive and inspirational. A new report this week has revealed how the 'shy' youngster is growing in confidence since deciding to go by a different name. A family friend told People that Bigi is still "shy around people he doesn't know", but is now "confident" at his private LA private school, and is focused on his grades, sports, movies and hanging out with his friends.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Michael Jackson's youngest son Blanket now goes by the name Bigi

Bigi is the youngest of Michael's three children; the star was also a father to Michael Jackson Jr, 20, most commonly known as Prince Jackson, and 19-year-old daughter Paris Jackson. But it was Bigi who apparently struggled the most with his father’s death, back in June 2009.

"The kids live like Michael is constantly looking down on them," the insider said, adding that Bigi "has had the most problems adjusting after Michael died. He acted very lost and extremely upset". The teenager – whose mother is an unidentified surrogate – currently lives at his grandmother Katherine Jackson's home in Calabasas, California, under the custody of Michael's 87-year-old mother and co-guardian T J Jackson, Michael's 38-year-old nephew.

Pictured with his brother and sister, Prince and Paris, in 2012

Earlier this year, big sister Paris shared a very rare photo of Bigi in celebration of his birthday. "ughhhh my little man is 15 today," she wrote alongside a picture of the pair pulling silly faces for the camera. "…I want you to stay a baby forever." She continued: "This lil dude right here is one of the strongest, intelligent and determined people I know. Watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but I honestly can't tell you how proud I am. I love you so much B."