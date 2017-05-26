Brad Pitt lost out on 'Cheers' role because he wasn't 'funny' The Fight Club star auditioned for the sitcom before becoming a Hollywood A-lister

Brad Pitt might be one of Hollywood's biggest stars now, but back in the 80s the actor lost out on a guest role in the popular comedy Cheers because he wasn't funny enough! Casting director Jeff Greenberg, who has cast several successful comedies including Modern Family and Ugly Betty, opened up about the World War Z star's audition. He told Entertainment Weekly: "My only note was, 'Not funny.' For the part he wasn't funny - he's been funny since."

Brad lost out of the Cheers guest role

Brad is currently promoting his latest film, War Machine, and recently spoke about juggling his career and family life, telling CNN News18 that it was "not so difficult to achieve a balance". He continued: "I'm able to compartmentalise pretty well, the private life, the public life." The dad-of-six recently split from his wife, Angelina Jolie, and spoke frankly about their divorce in an interview with GQ. "This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this: very…very solemn," he said. "I don't know. I think everyone's creative in some way. If I'm not creating something, doing something, putting it out there, then I'll just be creating scenarios of fiery demise in my mind. You know, a horrible end. And so I've been going to a friend's sculpting studio, spending a lot of time over there."

The actor has had a difficult month after two good friends passed away just a few days of each other, leaving Brad devastated. Soundgarden band member Chris Cornell and the CEO of Paramount Pictures Brad Grey both passed away in May, and an insider revealed that Brad was "devastated and in shock". They added: "He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard. With Brad Grey, Brad was one of the few people who knew he was sick. Grey was told he had a few weeks to live, but he didn't even get that long. He was gone way too soon."