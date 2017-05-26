Liam Payne talks about his awkward encounter with P Diddy: 'He laughed in my face' The One Direction star is promoting new single Strip That Down

He may belong to one of the world's greatest pop boybands, but that doesn't mean Liam Payne is immune to having an awkward encounter every now and then! The One Direction star, who recently became a first-time father with girlfriend Cheryl, opened up about the surreal moment he was introduced to American rapper P Diddy at a star-studded party. Speaking with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM, the 23-year-old shared: "I went over to speak to him and Jay Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled... the most evil laugh that I've ever heard. So I'm a little bit fearful of that man."

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah... #StripThatDown ⬇️ A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

The pop star explained how he was nervous to approach the 47-year-old record artist as he was standing next to Jay Z and Leonardo DiCaprio at the time and thought that he would be the best one to approach - unfortunately for Liam, he was very much mistaken. Elaborating further, he added: "It was like the most daunting celebrity experience that you could ever imagine. I thought P Diddy was a safe bet. Obviously I missed the mark a little bit."

Over the past few weeks, the 1D star has been on a busy promotional trail with his new music, which includes catchy single, Strip That Down. It's Liam's first solo entry since One Direction went on a hiatus last year. The Wolverhampton-born singer teamed up with Migos' Quavo for the song, which he co-wrote with Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran. "I've been working hard in the studio for over a year and I'm really excited to share this new music with my amazing fans. I've come a long way since our One Direction debut and I hope everyone likes my new sound as much as I do," he recently told E! News. "2017 has been a big year for me already and I'm looking forward to what the rest of it will bring."