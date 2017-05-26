Peter Andre and wife Emily put on a loving display at the Butterfly Ball The couple recently welcomed their second child together

Taking a night off parenting duties, Peter Andre and his wife Emily looked picture perfect as they headed to the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball on Thursday evening. Arriving together at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, the couple - who have been together for five years - happily posed up a storm on the red carpet. Emily, 27, highlighted her post-baby figure in an elegant pale yellow gown from Forever Unique. The striking ensemble featured criss-cross detailing around the chest with statement cut-out detail along the waist.

Shaping her pretty face nicely, her brunette tresses were swept into a top knot, while her complexion was accentuated with well-defined eyes and a touch of bronzer. Not to be outdone in the style stages, Peter, 44, cut a handsome figure in a dapper two-piece suit, which was teamed with a crisp white shirt and black tie. The pair, who share two children together, were unable to take their eyes of each other as they put on a loving display.

The couple have been together for five years

Peter and Emily recently enjoyed a small vacation in Santorini where they filmed a segment for This Morning. The Greek island is a special destination for the couple, as they honeymooned on the island following their wedding in July 2015. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online in a recent interview, Peter revealed it was his favourite place to holiday, explaining: "It doesn't get much better than the Greek islands, I'm not going to lie. I went to Santorini on my honeymoon with Emily, and when we left, it was one of the saddest days I could ever remember. That's the impact these islands have. What I found amazing was that it's so busy, but it's so quiet. There's like a silence, it's just so idyllic."