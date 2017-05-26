Liam Payne lets slip he was introduced to Cheryl's dad when she was pregnant The One Direction star and his girlfriend welcomed baby Bear in March

Liam Payne has revealed he didn't meet his girlfriend Cheryl's father until she fell pregnant. The One Direction star made the surprising revelation as he opened up about one drunken mistake during Friday's upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show. The 23-year-old told the audience that he accidentally brought a life-sized model dinosaur collection and was forced to throw them away. "My missus was pregnant and I was meeting her dad for the first time so I thought I had better get rid of the life sized model dinosaurs I had in my garden," he shared. "I had bought them drunkenly off the internet!"

Sitting on the sofa alongside actress Salma Hayek and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams, Liam also talked about the time Simon Cowell played cupid for the pair, who welcomed baby Bear in March. "I told him how hot I thought she was," he recalled. "Weeks and months went by and then Niall said, 'You'll never guess who fancies you!'" He added: "Apparently he had been with Cheryl when Simon told her that I fancied her - she had turned bright red and left the room!"

Over the past few weeks, the 1D star has been on a busy promotional trail with his new single, Strip That Down. It's Liam's first solo entry since One Direction went on a hiatus last year. When asked about how he juggles fatherhood with his music career, Liam confessed: "I'd like to say I was a man for planning, but it just kind of happened! I had thought about not going solo because I wanted to write and chill out but when the opportunity came along it seemed wrong to turn it down after working so hard for 10 years."