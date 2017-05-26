Melania Trump meets the first First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay is married to gay Prime Minister Xavier Bettel

America's First Lady has met Luxembourg's First Gentleman! On Thursday, Melania Trump was introduced to Gauthier Destenay, the husband of Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Thursday. The pair, along with the spouses of other world leaders, attended a special dinner this week, as their partners gathered for a North Atlantic Treat Organisation (NATO) conference in Brussels, Belgium.

Gauthier, a Belgian architect, and Prime Minister Xavier were joined in a civil partnership in 2010, and were married in 2015, months after Luxembourg legalised same-sex marriage. Xavier became the first openly gay Prime Minister of Luxembourg when he was elected by the country in December 2013. He is the only gay head of government since Iceland's former PM Johanna Siguroardottir, and Belgium’s Elio Rupo, who ended their terms in 2013 and 2015 respectively. In a previous interview, Xavier remarked: "I have just one life and I don't want to hide my life. But I was not the 'gay candidate'. People didn't vote for me because I'm gay or I'm straight."

Also in attendance at Thursday's dinner was First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Ingrid Schulerud, Desislava Radeva, Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir.