Katie Hopkins' leaves LBC radio show 'effectively immediately' The Big Brother contestant is known for causing controversy with her divisive opinions

LBC has announced that Katie Hopkins' has left the radio station. In a short statement posted to Twitter, the Leading Britain's Conversation radio station tweeted: "LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately." Although the Celebrity Big Brother contestant has tweeted several times since LBC's announcement, she has yet to comment on the news. In one post, she simply wrote: "When life gives you lemons, make ...an angry face and tell it to stop being such a (explicit)."

The news was met with a huge reaction on Twitter, with 'Katie Hopkins' becoming one of the top trends in the UK. One person wrote: "A reminder about free speech - Katie Hopkins is free to say whatever she wants. LBC are free not to want to pay her to say it," while another added: "Well done LBC. A sensible decision. You have some brilliant broadcasters there who raise the bar." Some also criticised the decision, with one person tweeting: "Katie Hopkins sacked for being honest and outspoken it would seem. No more listening to LBC for me," while another added: "Katie Hopkins might be incredibly foolish, extreme & divisive but she's a talented broadcaster. I wish her well."

Although LBC didn't give a reason for Katie to leave the radio, the columnist had received considerable backlash after recently posting several controversial messages on Twitter in relation to the Manchester terror attack on Monday night. A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as people left an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester arena, killing 22 people and injuring another 59. Piers Morgan has since criticised the pop star for not remaining in Manchester to visit her injured fans, tweeting: "If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see… I expected her to stay, visit and comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those killed."