Binky Felstead to have own spin-off show - read the details! The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in a HELLO! exclusive

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead and her partner Josh 'JP' Paterson will star in their own spin-off show focused on the arrival of their baby girl! E4 has announced plans to air two one-hour episodes which focuses on the couple, and released a statement which read: "Capturing the weeks leading up to and following the birth, viewers will witness the reality behind becoming first time parents. Expect raw emotion and a behind-the-scenes look at the new Chelsea family."

Binky and JP will have their own spin-off show

Binky announced that she was expecting her first child in a HELLO! exclusive interview back in January. At the time, she said: "It's obviously been a huge shock to both of us. This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives. I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I'm going to be ok either way. Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now."

The pair have since revealed that they are together, with JP explaining on This Morning: "It has taken a while. We discussed things and the most important thing was that we didn't get back together for the child, that's the worst possible thing you could do."

He added: "You get back together because the love is there and the relationship is right. So it was a case of taking it slow… I think when a baby comes into the picture, you both grow up and you change together. And the changes in myself and Binks since finding out this news is what makes it so special."