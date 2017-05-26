Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson and husband Carl Hyland welcome twins - find out the names and gender! The newborn twins were welcomed on 22 May

Kieron Richardson and his husband Carl Hyland have welcomed baby twins! The Hollyoaks actor, who plays Ste on the popular Channel 4 soap, tweeted a photo of his new baby girl and baby boy's hospital wristbands, writing: "Welcome Chase and Phoebe Rae x." Fans were quick to congratulate the new dads, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both... those twins are blessed." Kieron's co-star Lisa McQueen also wrote: "Congratulations Kieron," in response to the happy news.

Chase and Phoebe Rae were born 22 May

According to the babies' wristbands, the twins were born on 22 May, with Chase being born first at 6.11pm and Phoebe Rae 20 minutes later at 6.34pm. Speaking on This Morning about expecting twins, Kieron said: "I'm having two babies, which is absolutely brilliant, by a surrogate. We tried really hard for it. I understand when people in heterosexual relationships want to have a baby, you go to bed, you have a womb, but it's not that easy for us." He also previously said: "I'm most excited about making what I thought was the unachievable, a reality. And having a family unit and being able to share a love with these little things that I never dreamt was a possibility."

I've been playing/practising with the @icandyworld_1 😍😍😍 A post shared by Kieron Richardson (@mrkieronrichardson) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

The Twins and Multiple Births Association (Tamba) congratulated the happy parents on their safe arrival of their newborn twins. "We're delighted to hear that Kieron and his partner Carl have become parents to twins," Tamba CEO Keith Reed said. "They have many happy moments ahead of them and we wish them well." Kieron revealed how he has been preparing for the twins' arrival after posting a snap of himself with a pram on Instagram. He captioned the post: "I've been playing/practising with the @icandyworld_1." He also shared a snap of the twins' bedroom, writing: "Finished. You did a great job @boss_furniture1 imz you are a gent thanks."