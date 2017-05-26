Ariana Grande releases new statement and announces benefit concert to honour victims

Ariana Grande has broken her social media silence four days after the terror attack that took place in Manchester on Monday night to pay her respects to the victims and their families and announce a benefit concert in their honour. The One Last Time singer posted the lengthy and heartfelt statement on her Instagram, which has more than 107 million followers.

"My heart, my prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones," it began. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possible can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way".

The singer, 23, goes on to reveal that she has been left traumatised by the attack which took the lives of 22 people and injured another 59. She wrote: "I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing".

In her emotional post, which was liked by nearly 1 million people in less than an hour, Ariana reveals her intentions to return to "the incredibly brave city of Manchester" to have a benefit concert.

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder, and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," she said.

"I'll be returning to the incredible brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."

Ariana Grande, who has postponed her world tour and is currently in her home in Florida, finished her moving statement remembering the 22 beautiful people that lost their lives on Monday night. She said: "They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."