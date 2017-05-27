Britain’s Got Talent star Tina Humphrey, who wowed judges with dancing dog Chandi, has died aged 45 The talented dog trainer has passed away after her year-long cancer battle

Britain’s Got Talent viewers watched in wonder back in 2010 as Tina Humphreys performed her amazing dancing dog act with her pet Chandi. Simon Cowell adored the cute border collie and the whole country was mesmerised by the double-act’s clever routine. Sadly though, Tina passed away on 12 May aged 45, after suffering from metastasised melanoma, a particularly aggressive type of cancer. She had battled the illness for over a year.

Tina Humphrey with her dancing dog Chandi

Tributes poured in for the star on her Facebook page as her husband Steve conveyed the sad news. One fan wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss, what a wonderful woman dedicating so much time and love to her pooches. Fly high Tina!” Another said: “Tina you will be always in our hearts. We will always remember you Tina, for the happiness you have given us.” One follower thanked Tina for her help training her own dog, writing: “Will miss her, she helped me when I first started heelwork to music and inspired me with her unique style. She was amazing.”

Tina and Chandi on Britain's Got Talent in 2010

Tina accomplished a lot in her life. With her beloved rescue dog Chandi, the teacher from Shrewsbury won four finals of top dog show Crufts. It was her appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2010 that made her and Chandi household names, impressing the judges and finishing fourth in the competition. The pair went on to tour the UK with their fun act and Tina even wrote a book about their journey together. Chandi died on 26 April 2013, however Tina continued with dog training and found a new friend in dog Grace. The pair were followed by almost 250,000 people on their blog.

Tina’s husband, Steve, has paid tribute to his wife, telling the Shropshire Star: “I am devastated that she is gone, but I’m happy that she is no longer suffering and is at peace. I miss her so much and find it hard to believe that the shattered pieces of my heart will ever begin to heal, but I know they will because she lives on in me and always will. I love her so much. She was, and is, my person.”