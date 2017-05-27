Jools Oliver shares brilliant throwback photo of a young Jamie for his birthday – see the snap! See the photo below of Jamie Oliver in his Naked Chef days

Happy Birthday Jamie Oliver! The TV chef turned 42 on Saturday and his wife Jools couldn’t resist sharing a brooding throwback photo of a young Jamie to her Instagram page. The picture shows the star in his early days as a chef. In the snap, Jamie is seen leaning against a wall with the writing ‘Naked Chef’ on and an arrow pointing to himself. The star looks cool in a hoodie and denim jacket with his trademark floppy hair. Beside the photo, Jools wrote: “Happy birthday gorgeous dude,” with a heart emoji.

Happy birthday gorgeous dude ❤️ A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on May 27, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

Fans of the famous family were quick to comment on the nostalgic pic, with one commenting: “I remember this young whippersnapper! Happy Birthday Jamie! Keep doing what you are doing. It's all good!” Another fan wrote: “What a fantastic photo. I remember watching the Naked Chef in the noughties when you looked like this. Happy birthday young man, and yes a very cool dude.” A third joked: “Whoa.... little while ago? Happy birthday @jamieoliver keep on doing what you do best.” There was more praise for the TV chef as another fan posted: “Happy Birthday! Thanks for everything you do with children, schools and healthy eating. Thank you for thinking of our children's future. Good on you.”

Jools having fun with her children in the garden

Jamie first hit our screens as The Naked Chef back in 1999 with his first cookbook of the same name quickly becoming a bestseller. He grew up in Clavering, Essex and landed his first job as a pastry chef at Carluccio’s Neal Street restaurant in London. After gaining experience there, he moved on to the renowned River Café as a sous chef, where he was spotted by the BBC in 1997 while they filmed a documentary in the restaurant. Jamie’s career went from strength to strength after The Naked Chef, with several TV shows, cookbooks and restaurants to his name.

Jamie is bound to have fun celebrating his birthday with Jools and his children this weekend. The chef has been married to wife Jools – full name Juliette Norton – since 2000 and the couple have five children together: Poppy Honey Rosie, 15, Daisy Boo Pamela, 14, Petal Blossom Rainbow, eight, Buddy Bear Maurice, six and River Rocket, nine months. Jamie recently appeared on Australian radio show Fitzy &Wippa on Nova FM, where he opened up about life in the Oliver household and being a father-of-five, joking: "I don't know what happened there… Well, I do know what happened!" Asked if he would like to expand his family further, he replied: "Jools did say [five] is an unlucky, uneven number, which frightened me!... I would go to have the operation if I wasn't frightened about Facetime live, and how easily pushed over surgeons are in the UK."