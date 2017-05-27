Take That pay emotional tribute to victims of Manchester attack at their Liverpool concert The band dedicated Friday’s concert in Liverpool to the people of Manchester

Take That have paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people and left 59 injured at Ariana Grande’s concert last Monday. The pop group had been due to perform in Liverpool on Tuesday last week and then in Manchester on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but they decided to cancel the concerts out of respect for the victims. The Liverpool show went ahead on Friday at the city’s Echo Arena, with the three-piece band dedicating the evening to the people of Manchester and donating the proceeds to help the attack victims.

Take That band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald

Gary Barlow told the crowd: “We should have been playing Manchester tonight as you all know. Tonight is dedicated to the people of Manchester. We are to dance. To sing. To party.” Gary urged fans to spread their message on social media, saying: “Our fans from all round the world are watching us here. Please everybody post as many pictures as you can. I want those great vibrations heard around the world.” Howard Donald also spoke emotionally to the crowd. He said: “As you know I was born and raised in Manchester and I’ve never been so proud to be Mancunian. The spirit of Manchester, the spirit of the North-West, the UK and the world over, it’s absolutely incredible.” Bandmate Mark Owen added: “Our profits from tonight’s concert will be going to ‘I love Manchester’ emergency funds.”

Liverpool, tonight we come together, stronger than ever. #WonderlandLive A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on May 26, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Gary posted photos from their Liverpool gig on his Instagram page, writing beside one picture: “Liverpool, tonight we come together, stronger than ever #WonderlandLive.” One fan, who attended the concert, commented: “Fantastic security, didn't mind at all being searched. I'm sure helped everyone feel secure. Take That, you were amazing. It was an emotional night but proud at the same time. I've been posting photos on social media as Gary asked to show the World we stand together x.” Another follower wrote: Amazing night full of emotion. We sang louder we clapped harder and we stood taller ... thank you #Hope xx.”

The band have posted a message about their Manchester concerts on their website. It reads: “The trio announced yesterday that they would be rescheduling their three remaining Manchester Arena shows, due to have taken place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, as one huge final concert at the Etihad Stadium. The new show, on Sunday June 18, will be the finale to their ongoing Wonderland Live Tour.”