Brad Pitt, James Franco and rock royalty attend funeral of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell The rock singer died this month following struggles with addiction and depression

Rock stars and A-list actors gathered together on Friday at a private funeral to remember Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died earlier this month age 52. The ceremony at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery was attended by the singer’s band mates and family as well as a host of famous faces from the music and acting industries, while fans gathered outside the cemetery to pay their respects to their idol. Chris was found dead in his hotel room on 17 May after performing a concert the night before. The rock star had tragically taken his own life, after battling alcohol addiction and depression for much of his life.

Stars say goodbye to rock legend Chris Cornell

Saying their goodbyes were Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin, James Franco and Christian Bale, along with Courteney Love, Pharrell Williams and Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl. Dave Navarro and Metallica’s James Hetfield were just some of the rockers who paid their respects to their friend Chris. Reports reveal that the funeral programme included a quote from Chris Cornell, which read: We are neighbours in a modern world where proximity is relative and the threshold to our hearts moves outside time and space." The star’s wife Vicky and their three children were also present at the outdoor ceremony.

The gravestone of Chris Cornell who passed away in May

Chris was known for being the lead singer of groups Soundgarden and Audioslave and one of the first grunge singers in the nineties. He sold over 14million albums in his career. On Chris’s Instagram page, tributes have poured in since his death. One fan wrote: “You will be missed Chris… grew up with Soundgarden, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam. Our hearts and our lives will never be the same without you guys. When one of you leaves you take a part of us with you. Thank you for all the memories you guys have made my childhood and adult years so much better. R.I.P you were a beautiful man.” Another follower said: “Rest in peace Chris, your talent won't be forgotten. You will be forever in the hearts of the ones who listened to your music, we will miss you a lot.”

Chris Cornell with his Soundgarden bandmates