Take a look at Jamie Oliver’s incredible birthday cake - see the photo here! The chef was treated to an amazing family photo cake for his birthday

Jamie Oliver turned 42 on Saturday and it looks like he celebrated in style if his amazing cake is anything to go by. The birthday boy posted a picture of the impressive confection on his Instagram stories and we have to say, we’ve got major cake-envy. The large square cake was iced with edible photographs of Jamie and his family in a chequered pattern. It was definitely a unique gift for the popular TV-chef, who is more used to creating dishes for others than being cooked for himself.

Jamie Oliver's impressive birthday cake

The creators of the delicious-looking desert are Billington Sugar, who posted a video clip of Jamie’s cake on their Instagram page. The cake is a yummy chocolate truffle flavour which the star no doubt enjoyed tucking into. Beside the clip, the company wrote: “We want to say a massive #happybirthday to @jamieoliver@jamiemagazine! We hope you enjoy our Chocolate Truffle Torte Cake, made with our #unrefined #lightmuscovado sugar and @nielsenmasseyuk #vanilla by our good friend @julietsear.”

On Saturday, Jamie’s wife Jools also took to her Instagram page to wish her husband a happy birthday by posting a throwback photo of the chef in his younger years. The picture showed Jamie in his early days as a chef. In the snap, Jamie is seen leaning against a wall with the writing ‘Naked Chef’ on and an arrow pointing to himself. The star looks cool in a hoodie and denim jacket with his trademark floppy hair. Beside the photo, Jools wrote: “Happy birthday gorgeous dude,” with a heart emoji. Jamie first hit our screens as The Naked Chef back in 1999 with his first cookbook of the same name quickly becoming a bestseller.

A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on May 27, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

Fans of the famous family were quick to comment on the nostalgic pic, with one commenting: “I remember this young whippersnapper! Happy Birthday Jamie! Keep doing what you are doing. It's all good!” Another fan wrote: “What a fantastic photo. I remember watching the Naked Chef in the noughties when you looked like this. Happy birthday young man, and yes a very cool dude.” A third joked: “Whoa.... little while ago? Happy birthday @jamieoliver keep on doing what you do best.” There was more praise for the TV chef as another fan posted: “Happy Birthday! Thanks for everything you do with children, schools and healthy eating. Thank you for thinking of our children's future. Good on you.”