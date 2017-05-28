Madonna parties with Bono and Stella McCartney at Noel Gallagher’s 50th bash - see the photo! The singer shared the photo from the private party on her Instagram page

Madonna gave her fans a rare glimpse inside an A-list party this weekend, when she shared a photo from Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday party on her Instagram page. In the picture, Madonna can be see with her famous friends Bono of U2 and fashion designer Stella McCartney. The three pals looked to be having a great time at the private bash for Oasis singer Noel, who turns 50 on Monday.

Madonna looks fantastic in the picture, wearing a fun black blouse by Dolce and Gabbana, which features pictures of cocktails. Her long, blonde hair is worn down and the star’s make-up is glamourous with a strong black eyeliner. Bono wore his trademark coloured glasses and Stella was dressed in black with her hair down like Madonna’s.

Worlds collided at Noel Gallagher's birthday Bash! 🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂💕💕😂🙏🏻🌈🤡💯 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 27, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Beside the photo, Madonna wrote: “Worlds collided at Noel Gallagher's birthday Bash!” with a series of celebration and heart emojis. The singer’s fans loved the photo of the three stars, with one commenting: “Wow what a pic. M, Bono and Stella love, love, love it.” Another follower said: “Bono and Madonna!! The two I've seen the most in concert... love their music and what they do to make peoples life's better.” A third fan wrote: “If Madonna and Noel are best mates, this is the best thing I've heard all week.” We can only imagine the other famous faces who attended the exclusive party.



Noel and Madonna’s perhaps surprising friendship goes back a few years. In 2015, Noel revealed that his wife Sara MacDonald is a huge fan of Madonna’s. Speaking about the singer’s fall down steps at the Brit Awards that year, he told Vogue magazine: “"I think it was just her ego that was bruised. I'm not sure she was bashed up all that bad. She was nice though. My wife is a superfan - my wife honestly thinks that she is one of the greatest human beings that has ever lived." When asked for his view on the Holiday singer, Noel replied: "She's nice. She's very nice."