Harry Styles calls Manchester victim in hospital and tells her he loves her Freya Lewis, 14, is recovering from serious injuries following the terror attack

Harry Styles has made a surprise phonecall to one of the survivors of the terror attack at Manchester Arena. The kind-hearted One Direction star reached out to 14-year-old Freya Lewis, who is recovering from serious injuries following the atrocity. The schoolgirl had been at the Ariana Grande show with her friend Nell Jones, who was tragically killed in the blast. In an ongoing blog released via Freya’s school on Saturday, Freya's family revealed that she had received a call from pop star Harry.

"Firstly, Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her dad, blow him a kiss and smile," they revealed. "Then Dad cried. 'What can surpass that?' I know you are thinking. Secondly the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him! The PICU unit at Manchester Children's Hospital has just been given a lift like you cannot imagine!"

Freya's family also spoke about the teenager's ongoing recovery, and revealed that her "memory kicked in about the event of Monday night and she started asking questions". They wrote: "This was the moment we had been both waiting for and dreading. Over the following 30 minutes she shared with me all of her very personal and harrowing recollections of the detonation of the bomb and the aftermath. We discussed the loss of her friend Nell, which she was unaware of up to this morning. Needless to say, these details and thoughts are Freya’s and it is for her to decide in the future what, if anything, she shares with others.

"She understands, with absolute clarity, what happened on Monday night and what injuries she has sustained. Freya's response to all of this information has been incredible, beyond any words. Her strength is phenomenal and inspiring."