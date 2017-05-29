Ariana Grande's brother speaks out on Manchester terror attack Frankie Grande has taken to Twitter following the explosion at his sister's concert

Ariana Grande's brother has sent a message of support to his sister's fans, following the terror attack at her concert in Manchester last Monday. Frankie, who cancelled his own concert in London following the 22 May tragedy, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a tribute to the victims and the families of all those affected by the bombing. The 34-year-old wrote: "My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrible tragedy in Manchester.

Ariana Grande pictured with her brother Frankie Grande

"I echo my sister's sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear, but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity and empowerment. & so I say, as I have before, shine bright & when evil comes 2 drown out your light, & throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!" Adding a link to a crowdfunding page to raise money for the families of victims, Frankie concluded: "I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time."

Following the terror attack, Ariana, 23, suspended the reminder of her tour and returned to her hometown of Boca Raton in Florida. On Friday, she posted a powerful message on Twitter as she offered her condolences to the victims and their loved ones. "We will not quit or operate in fear," she wrote. "We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."