Liam Gallagher has reached out to his estranged older brother Noel, wishing him a happy 50th birthday. In a tweet which has been now been retweeted more than 20,000 times, the former Oasis band member wrote: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x." The pair have had a famously turbulent relationship for several years, leading Noel to leave their band midway through a tour back in 2000.

Fans were quick to praise the message, hoping that it hinted at a reconciliation between the two brothers. One wrote: "Give him a call and tell him that soft lad," while another added: "That's more like it." Others speculated why the pair haven't mended their relationship yet, with one tweeting: "If you watch the interviews and that they do speak of each other. I think the issue they have is they're too stubborn to make first convo."

The pair haven't spoken in several years

Previously speaking about his relationship with Noel in an interview with the Telegraph, Liam said: "The olive branch has been put out many times, and he's blanked it. It's a shame we can't bury the hatchet, but it's not like I'm messing with the brakes on his car, or he's putting my windows through. It's just banter, isn't it, until one of us grows up. It is a shame. I don't see his kids, he doesn't see my kids, and it hurts my mum, and all that tackle. It's all very childish and ridiculous, but there you go."

Noel revealed that the pair were on better terms back in 2016, telling Rolling Stone magazine: "I saw Liam at a Man City game recently and we were all right. Bless him, he's going through a bit of a tough time - you live by the sword, you get divorced by the sword..."